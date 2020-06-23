Advertisement
3 girls face charges following stabbing incident
Published Tuesday, June 23, 2020 3:54PM CST
REGINA -- Three youth girls are facing charges after a stabbing incident that occurred early Tuesday morning.
Around 1:50 a.m. police were called to the 1800 block of Regent St. Police located a female who had been stabbed. She was taken to hospital for treatment.
Officers located three girls at a home on Hodges Bay where they were arrested.
A 16 year-old suspect is charged with aggravated assault, a 17 year-old suspect is charged with aggravated assault with a weapon and a second 17 year-old girl is charged with uttering threats.