REGINA -- Three youth girls are facing charges after a stabbing incident that occurred early Tuesday morning.

Around 1:50 a.m. police were called to the 1800 block of Regent St. Police located a female who had been stabbed. She was taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers located three girls at a home on Hodges Bay where they were arrested.

A 16 year-old suspect is charged with aggravated assault, a 17 year-old suspect is charged with aggravated assault with a weapon and a second 17 year-old girl is charged with uttering threats.