REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported three new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the province said in a release.

Of the 1,622 total cases, 31 are considered active. Six more people recovered from the virus on Tuesday.

Three people are currently in hospital, including one in inpatient care and two in intensive care, all in Saskatoon.

Regionally:

One active case in the far north region (zero far north central, one far north west, zero far north east)

Seven active cases in the north region (five north west, one north central, one north east)

12 active cases in Saskatoon

One active case in Regina

Two active cases in the central region (one central west, one central east)

Seven active cases in the south region (four south west, three south central, zero south east)

A total of 653 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan on Monday.