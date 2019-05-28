

CTV Regina





Four people are facing drug trafficking charges after an investigation by the Regina Police Service Drug Unit with assistance from the Moose Jaw Police Service.

Search warrants were executed in Harbour Landing and Rosemont in Regina, and in the 900 block of Warner St. and the 1600 block of Stadacona St. W. in Moose Jaw, on May 21.

Fourty-four year old Randal Rochat and 31-year-old Sara Moisiuk are jointly charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine), Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl) and possession of proceeds of crime over $5000.

Thirty one-ear-old Brendan Kreklewich and 31-year-old Dustin Scudder are jointly charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine) and possession of proceeds of crime under $5000.

Scudder also received charges of possession of a loaded, prohibited firearm and possession of methamphetamine, among other charges.

Altogether the searches found over 200 grams of cocaine, over 13 grams of crack cocaine, over 750 grams of methamphetamine, 334 grams of fentanyl, MDMA, $38,665 in currency and a loaded sawed-off shotgun.