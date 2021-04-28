REGINA -- Regina city council will hear from 36 delegations regarding next steps to address conversion therapy Wednesday afternoon.

A recommendation put before Regina’s Community Wellness Committee said mayor Sandra Masters should write to the federal government on behalf of the city in support of Bill C-6.

Bill C-6 would criminalize aspects of conversion therapy, which the City describes as “a practice that seeks to change a person’s sexual orientation to heterosexual, to repress non-heterosexual attraction or behaviours, or to change an individual’s gender identity to match the sex they were assigned at birth.”

Thirty-six delegations are scheduled to speak during Wednesday’s meeting.

Delegations include church leaders, LGBT2QS+ groups, individuals, social workers and more.

More to come...