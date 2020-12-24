REGINA -- Four more people have died after testing positive for COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

Three of the most recent deaths were individuals in their 80s; two in Regina and one in the Northwest. The fourth was a person in their 70s in the Northwest zone.

There were 154 new cases reported Thursday, in addition to 655 new recoveries.

There are 3,346 case active in the province, out 14,255 reported to date.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 203 (16.7 new cases per 100,000 population.)

As of Wednesday, 1,786 heath care workers have received doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The SHA processed 2,394 COVID-19 tests on Wednesday.

CORRECTED DATA SHOW 40 MORE PEOPLE HOSPITALIZED WITH COVID-19

Saskatchewan updated its definition of hospitalizations to include patients who are no longer infecious, but still recovering in hospital.

The provincial dashboard had reported that 125 people were in hospital - but as of Tuesday the number is 165, the Ministry of Health said in a news release.

Saskatchewan updated definitions of the COVID-19 infectious period to align with national definitions, the ministry said.