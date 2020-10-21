REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported another 57 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total active cases to 469.

In a release, the province said one new case is in the far northeast, one is in the northwest, 17 are in the north central, four are in the northeast, 14 are in Saskatoon, two are in the central west, seven are in the central east and 11 are in Regina.

The new Saskatoon cases are primarily linked to outbreaks at nightclubs, the release said.

Total recoveries rose about 2,000, with an additional 15 recovered cases reported.

A total of 17 people are currently in hospital in Saskatchewan. Fifteen people are in inpatient care, including seven in Saskatoon, two in the Regina zone, five in the north central and one in the central east zone. Two people are also in intensive care, one in Regina and one in Saskatoon.

REGIONALLY

55 active cases are from the far north area (20 far northwest, 0 far north central, 35 far northeast)

151 active cases are from the north area (18 northwest, 108 north central, 25 northeast)

110 active cases are from the Saskatoon area

75 active cases are from the Regina area

60 active cases are from the central area (18 central west, 42 central east)

18 active cases are from the south area (two southwest, four south central, 12 southeast)

Provincially, 2,483 COVID-19 tests were performed on Tuesday.

VISITATION LIMITS IN PLACE AT SASKATOON FACILITIES AND CARE HOMES

Following a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Saskatoon, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is putting visitation limits in place at SHA facilities and care homes in the city.

Starting Wednesday morning, family visitation is being limited to compassionate reasons only. The restrictions will be re-assessed by Nov. 3.

REGINA MAN RECOVERING FROM COVID-19 URGES MASK USE

A Regina man recovering from COVID-19 is sharing his battle with the illness, in the hopes of encouraging others to wear a mask and listen to the advice of the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

Jony Rahaman said he believes he came in contact with someone who had COVID-19 on October 6. He was contacted about the positive case later that week, got tested, and found out he was positive the following Tuesday.

