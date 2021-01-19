REGINA -- A fifth Public Health Order violation ticket has been handed out on Monday, related to a ‘freedom rally’ in Moose Jaw on Saturday afternoon.

Moose Jaw police said each ticket was for disobeying the Public Health Order, which limits outdoor gatherings to 10 people.

According police, more that 50 people attended the public gathering.

Two people charged were from Moose Jaw, they each received tickets with a $2,800 voluntary payment.

Police said the other three people were not given a voluntary payment option because they have been fined at previous rallies. They are required go to court in Moose Jaw on May 19.

The Moose Jaw Police Service said the investigation is ongoing and other charges may be laid.