REGINA -- Six more people have died after testing positive for COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, according to the government.

The province also reported 309 new COVID-19 cases and 412 recovered cases, along with 4,165 total active cases.

The seven-day average of daily new cases in Saskatchewan is 300, or 24.7 per 100,000 population.

The six deaths include one person in their 60s and five people above the age of 80. Two deaths were reported in both the Regina zone and the southeast zone, and one was reported in the Saskatoon zone.

A total of 207 people are in hospital related to COVID-19 in the province, including 31 in intensive care.

Saskatoon lead the province with 69 new cases, followed by Regina with 43 and the north central zone with 30.

There were 2,929 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Monday.

More to come…

NORTHERN SASK. MEDICAL HEALTH OFFICER CALLS FOR TIGHTER RESTRICTIONS ON OUTDOOR GATHERINGS

Overcrowded living conditions and non-compliance with the province’s public health measures is playing a part in the high COVID-19 case numbers in Northern Saskatchewan.

"Overall, what is really driving the current infections are multiple small gatherings — the wakes, the funerals — and also socialization between households," Dr. Nnamdi Ndubuka, medical health officer with the Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority (NITHA), said.

Saskatchewan is Canada’s COVID-19 hotbed at the moment with the highest number active cases per capita in the country at 351, which is 71 more than the next closest province, Alberta. READ MORE.