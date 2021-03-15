REGINA -- Eligibility to get vaccinated at Regina's drive-thru AstraZeneca clinic has been expanded to include 63-years-olds.

The clinic was initially only open to those 64-years-old when it opened on Monday morning. Now, anyone with a birth day between March 16, 1956 and March 15, 1958 are eligible to get immunized.

The pilot drive-thru immunization clinic is open at the Exhibition grounds for those eligible based on age and Phase 1 health care workers.

The site will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and will operate on a first-come, first-served basis. The clinic will be open on Sunday for health care workers only.

The drive-thru clinic is not open to the public and you cannot pre-book an appointment at the clinic.

According to the province, the site will then open to other ages in order from oldest to youngest.

The SHA says around 100 vehicles can go through the indoor portion of the drive-through every hour. There are 18 vehicles allowed in the inside at a time. It takes around seven to eight minutes to go through the vaccination process once the vehicle is indoors.

Video taken inside the #COVID19sk AstraZeneca drive-thru immunization clinic for 64 year olds & eligible phase 1 HCW being held in #Regina today. 6 lanes inside the building processing ~100 cars/hr. TY to all the great staff on site. pic.twitter.com/NZDP3pq5Ze — Saskatchewan Health Authority (@SaskHealth) March 15, 2021

“I know how important it is to get the vaccine, and if it’s earlier and it’s the AstraZeneca vaccine, that will be the choice,” Barbara Norick, a woman waiting for in line, said.

Others in the lineup say it may be easier to wait and book an appointment instead.

“Little frustrating watching the lineups and stuff like that, but I would suggest anybody coming here, pack a lunch and bring a pee pail,” Bob Weir, another resident waiting in line, said.

One man arrived in a semi-truck just after 9 a.m. and was told he would not fit through the indoor portion of the drive-thru and would not be able to get the shot. He said he checked what was allowed, but did not see anything about vehicle size.

“It makes it look stupid for people like myself to even attempt to get something done,“ truck driver Perry Murray said.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is approved in Canada for ages 18 to 64. The province has received its first shipment of 15,500 doses to be used for people between the ages of 60 and 64.