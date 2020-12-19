REGINA -- Eight Saskatchewan residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died.

The province said two of the deaths were people from the north central zone, including one person in their 50s and another in their 60s; two people were from the Saskatoon zone, including one in their 70s and another in their 80s; three were from the Regina zone, including two people in their 70s and another in their 80s; and one person in their 80s was from the south central zone.

The Government of Saskatchewan also reported 252 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the active case count to 3,761. An additional 218 cases were reported recovered.

In a release, the province said nine new cases are in the far north west zone, three are in the far north central zone, 17 are in the far northeast zone, 41 are in the northeast zone, 42 are in the north central zone, 12 are in the northeast zone, 57 are in Saskatoon, five are in the central west zone, 24 are in the central east zone, 29 are in Regina, two are in the southwest zone, four are in the south central zone and four are in the southeast zone.

Another three new cases are currently pending residence information.

Eight cases previously pending residence have been assigned, including one in the far northeast, one in the northwest, three in the north central and three in Saskatoon.

A total of 127 people are currently in hospital, including 107 in inpatient care and 20 in intensive care.

Saskatchewan’s seven-day average of new cases is 227, or 18.7 new cases per 100,000 population.

On Friday, 3,328 COVID-19 tests were processed in the province.