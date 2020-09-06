REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, bringing the total to 1,651 reported cases.

There is one new case in the north west region, three in the Saskatoon area, two in the central east zone, one in the Regina area and one in the south east region.

Forty-eight cases are considered active, the province said. There have been no new recoveries as of Sunday, but in total, 1,579 people have recovered.

One person is in hospital in intensive care in Saskatoon.

There have been 24 deaths.

There is one active case in the far north, five in the north west, three in the north central, 19 in the Saskatoon area, one in the Regina area, three in the central west, three in the central east, five in the south west, seven in the south central, and one in the south east.

There are no active cases in the far north central, far north east and north east regions.

To date, 148,876 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan.

As of Sept. 4, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 105,789 people tested per million population. The national rate was 152,592 people tested per million population.

The province performed 2,081 COVID-19 tests on Saturday.

TESTING

COVID-19 tests are now available to anyone who requests it and regardless of symptoms.

The province said a referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811 or through a doctor’s office if symptoms worsen.

Drive-through testing sites that do not require a referral will open Tuesday in Regina and Thursday in Saskatoon.

The drive-through station in Regina will be at the International Trade Centre at Evraz Place - Hall C, 1700 Elphinstone Street.

Hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saskatoon’s drive-through station will be at 3630 Thatcher Avenue.

Testing will be on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A valid Saskatchewan Health Card will be required for each person getting tested. A Canadian Armed Forces number or Interim Federal Health identification will also be accepted.

Masks will be required for the registration process.

The drive-through sites will be first come, first served. Wait-times are expected.

People must wait in their vehicles and there are no public washrooms available at these sites.