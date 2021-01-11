REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported eight more people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. The province also reported 412 new cases on Monday.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 307 (25.4 new cases per 100,000 people.) This is the highest the seven-day average has been since the beginning of the pandemic. There are 3,735 cases active in Saskatchewan.

The locations of the new cases are:

Far Northwest (33)

Far North Central (Nine)

Far North East (80)

Northwest (102)

North Central (95)

Northeast (48)

Saskatoon (142)

Central West (Four)

Central East (23)

Regina (88)

Southwest (One)

South Central (12

South East (47)

35 new cases have pending residence information.

Twenty-one previously reported cases pending location details have been assigned.

The SHA processed 3,222 tests on Jan. 9 and 2,611 on Jan. 10/

There were 162 new recoveries on Monday.

VACCINES

Saskatchewan expects 6,825 more doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 5,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week. A date was not specified, but the province said a day and distribution locations will be reported this week.

Saskatchewan reported 833 vaccine doses were administered on Sunday. To date the prvince has administered 8,948 vaccines.

POSSIBLE 'SUPER-SPREADER EVENT' AT SASKATOON RESTAURANT

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning the public of a “potential super-spreader event” at a Saskatoon restaurant.

Individuals who visited Crackers Restaurant/Bar, located at 1-227 Pinehouse Dr. between Dec. 23, 2020 and Jan. 4, 2021 must immediately self-isolate for 14 days, from the time they attended the location.

An outbreak was declared at the restaurant as of Jan. 8, and 16 positive cases have been identified, the SHA said in a news release on Sunday.