REGINA -- The province of Saskatchewan reported 307 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Due to a staffing issue, Saskatchewan was unable to report new recoveries or geographical locations for new cases. The updated information will be provided on Monday.

There were no new deaths reported on Sunday.

There are 187 people in hospital; 156 in inpatient care and 31 in intensive care.

The SHA processed 3,222 COVID-19 tests on Saturday.

SASK. VACCINATIONS

There have been 7,929 doses of COVID-19 vaccines delivered in Saskatchewan. The province noted that some vaccines delivered late Saturday may not have been reported in time.