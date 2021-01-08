REGINA -- The federal government is disputing Saskatchewan’s claim that it was required to save half of the province’s initial shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for a second dose.

"There is no requirement from the federal government to hold back the second dose in the vaccine series," Health Canada told CTV News in a statement on Friday.

During Wednesday’s provincial COVID-19 update, Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman responded to questions about the pace of the province’s vaccine rollout by placing the blame on the federal government.

"The manufacturer and the Public Health Agency of Canada required us to hold back the second shots, going forward, we will no longer be doing that," Merriman said on Wednesday.

Saskatchewan started administering the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine in Regina this week, with 233 second shots completed by Thursday. As of Thursday, 4,832 of the 17,575 doses received by the province had been administered.

Health Canada said it will be updating its analysis soon on the ethics of holding back doses compared to immunizing as many people as possible.

"The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) has carefully weighed the scientific evidence and ethical implications of widely distributing all vaccine doses right away to immunize more people, compared to holding back doses to complete a 2-dose vaccine series," the federal agency said in a statement.

"Provincial and territorial governments will have to determine the best way to manage supply based on their own analyses and logistics."

CTV has reached out to the Ministry of Health for clarification on the Minister’s statement.

More to come...