8 Sask. residents to be honoured with Saskatchewan Order of Merit
Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty will be investing eight Saskatchewan residents into the Saskatchewan Order of Merit at a ceremony Wednesday night in Regina.
The ceremony, which will be held at the Hotel Saskatchewan, will begin with a moment of silence to recognize victims of the stabbing attacks that occured over the weekend.
The 2022 Saskatchewan Order of Merit recipients are:
- Wayne Brownlee, Saskatoon
- Carol Rose, GoldenEagle, Regina Beach
- Trevor Herriot, Regina
- John Hopkins, Regina (posthumous)
- Shirley Isbister, Saskatoon
- Harry Lafond, Muskeg Lake Cree Nation
- Dr. Alan Rosenberg, Saskatoon
- Marilyn Whitehead, Saskatoon
The Order of Merit, which is the province’s highest form of honour, has recognized citizens since 1985.
The merit recognizes citizens who demonstrate exemplary contributions to the province in areas that include the arts, business and industry, agriculture, community leadership and volunteer service.
"I offer my sincere congratulations to these remarkable individuals and thank them for their selfless contributions to our province," Mirasty said in a news release.
This year’s recipients will join the 258 citizens who have been previously invested into the Saskatchewan Order of Merit.
Shirley Isbister is a leader and advocate for Metis and First Nations people in Saskatoon.
Isbister has worked tirelessly to provide food, shelter, and security to those in need for over two decades.
She said there was never any thought of being recognized.
“There has never been a thought of recognition because I don’t consider it work,” said Isbister. “I consider it giving back to the community and being a part of the community.”
Isbister credits her mother for her dedicated work ethic.
“We did not have much but my mother always looked after anyone that needed help and I think that is how she raised us,” said Isbister.
John Hopkins will also be invested into the Saskatchewan Order of Merit.
His son Jesse will be on hand in his father's honour.
“Our dad was not the type of guy, what he did was not for any type of recognition,” said Jesse Hopkins. “To be given this award by the people of our province and nominated by the people of our province, it is just amazing.”
John Hopkins overcame addictions early in his life and became an inspiring figure in the Regina community.
Hopkins tragically passed away from cancer earlier this year.
“He came a long way in his life and he did some pretty amazing things for the province, for the people of this community and our economy,” said Hopkins. “I think he would be extremely proud.”
Nominations are now open for the 2023 Saskatchewan Order of Merit and individuals are encouraged to nominate current or former long term Saskatchewan residents who have made significant contributions to the province.
