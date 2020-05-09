REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported nine more confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 553.

In a release, the province said five of the new cases are in the far north, three are in the north region and one is in the central region.

Of the 553, 207 are considered active. The far north region accounts for the majority of active cases in the province, with 150.

Five more people have recovered from the virus, making the total 340. There are 15 people in hospital, down from 19 on Friday.

Of the 553 cases, 138 are travel related, 273 are from community contacts, including mass gatherings; 61 have no known exposures and 81 are under investigation by public health.

The far north region leads the province with 184 total cases. Saskatoon follows with 163, 103 are in the north region, 76 are in the Regina area, 15 are in the south region and 12 are from the central region.

The province announced that liquor sales in La Loche will close, effective Saturday. Beverage alcohol sales, distribution and consumption sites in the Northern Village will be closed for two weeks.

People aged 20 to 39 currently have the highest number of cases with 196. There are 173 cases in people aged 40 to 59, 94 cases in the 60 to 79 age range, 16 cases in the 80-plus age range and 74 cases in people aged 19 or younger.

Men and women each make up 50 per cent of cases.

To date, 36,117 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan.