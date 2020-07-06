REGINA -- v class="polopoly_embed" data-attribute="embed_code">

The province of Saskatchewan reported nine new cases of COVID-19. This number includes two new cases reported on Saturday, four on Sunday and three on Monday.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan to 805, 59 of which are considered active.

Three new cases are in the far north, two in two in Saskatoon, two in the south region, one in the central region and one in the north.

Three people are in the hospital including one in ICU in Saskatoon.

To date there have been 338 cases in the far north, 189 in Saskatoon, 119 in the north, 80 from Regina, 66 from in south and 13 from the central region.

Fifty-one per cent of cases are women and 49 per cent are men.

There have been 14 deaths related to COVID-19 in the province.

Saskatchewan has performed 69,890 tests to date.