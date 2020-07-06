REGINA -- Phase 4.2 of Saskatchewan’s Reopening Plan will begin on Monday with sports facilities and other entertainment spaces set to open their doors.

JULY 6

On Monday, indoor pools, indoor rinks, indoor sports and activities; and the performing arts will be allowed to reopen.

JULY 9

Casinos and bingo halls can resume service on Thursday.

JULY 16

One week later, racetracks and rodeo-related activities will resume on July 16.

RESTAURANTS AND LICENSED ESTABLISHMENTS

New regulations for restaurants and other licensed establishments will also come into effect on Monday.

The seating capacity of restaurants will increase to a level that allows staff and customers to maintain two metres of physical distance, on July 6. Seating capacity is currently limited to 50 per cent.

VLTs, pool tables, dart boards, arcade games and other recreation areas will also reopen on July 6.

Live entertainment is targeted to return on July 16. The province is currently developing guidelines.