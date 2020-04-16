BALCARRES -- Many farmers in Saskatchewan are getting back into the field hoping to finish off the 2019 harvest as a new growing season looms with its own set of unknowns.

John Kotylak says he only remembers a handful of times a spring harvest was necessary, but this year he has tons left after a water-logged fall derailed harvest progress for many.

“We have about 3,000 acres that were out all winter,” Kotylak said. “We’re on the 2500.”

He does say the crop quality is better-than-expected, but still far from ideal.

But now, like everyone else, he’s also dealing with the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the field, practicing physical distancing is fairly straightforward. Where the adjustments come into play is whenever Kotylak needs to head in to drop off grain or buy parts.

“You’re hauling grain in, you have to get off the truck,” Kotylak explained. “You can not talk to anybody, everything is done by cellphone.”

According to Todd Lewis, the president of the Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan, along with changing practices there are also many unknowns in the markets.

“It’s a different world that we’re living in right now and farmers are feeling the effects of all that uncertainty,” Lewis said. “Things have changed all across our entire economy and agriculture is certainly not any different.”

Meanwhile, the Canadian Federation of Agriculture says the industry is at a “tipping point” and challenges could result in a decrease in food variety and an increase in prices.

Lewis says farmers here know there could be other problems in the months ahead, but as long as they’re dealt with quickly everything can still go smoothly.

“We realize there’s going to be some hiccups,” Lewis said. “Maybe some slight delays, but it’s important they’re recognized early.

One major issue some producers need to plan for is their employees, not only taking measures to protect them from exposure, but also considering anyone returning from out-of-country has to self isolate for two weeks.

Kotylak has a unique solution to that problem.

“My son is in Grade 12 and due to the COVID classes are done,” Kotylak said. “So we’ve hired him out here to be working.”

Kotylak says he’s still optimistic for the growing season ahead, but adds if warm weather comes before his spring harvest efforts wrap up, it could cause problems similar to the ones farmers faced last fall.