'A feast for everyone': Yorkton high school students take pride in Thanksgiving tradition
Going strong for eight years now, staff and retired teachers from Yorkton Regional High School (YRHS) provide lunch to students leading up to Thanksgiving weekend. This year, over 900 students received a meal.
"It’s our annual Thanksgiving lunch. We feed our entire student body and staff, teachers and care takers, and everyone that is in our building,” explained Roby Sharpe, teacher and student activity advisor at YRHS.
“We're not talking about a small Thanksgiving lunch here. There's turkey, potatoes, perogies. These kids they eat, we call it a feast and it's nothing short of a feast for everyone. It's pretty exciting, we're pretty proud of it."
In preparation for the event, around 20 businesses and groups in the community donated funds to help cover the cost for food and supplies.
“It’s one of those things where you can imagine the magnitude of this project where it wouldn’t be possible without our town,” Sharpe expressed.
“The City of Yorkton is so wicked and the businesses we have here sponsored this entire thing. It takes money, it takes manpower. We also have a bunch of retired teachers that come back and help too, which is really cool, as well as our students.”
Owen Needham, a student from the school, said he looks forward to contributing towards the event with his classmates and teachers.
“It’s nice because you build a bond over the years with your teachers, friends, and family,” he said.
“I think it’s important to share because (we) all come together to have a community supper."
Sharpe explained how the annual initiative first started.
“It was (an idea) from a guidance counsellor at our school here, Jennifer Ingham,” he said.
“She came to me and said, ‘You know, it's kind of sad we send our students home and say, ‘Happy Thanksgiving, don't eat too much turkey,’ but we know very well that maybe they aren't having a big family Thanksgiving and maybe they don't have the best situation at home.
“We thought, you know, we're going to make sure everyone in our school has a Thanksgiving dinner and has a turkey to eat."
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bloc won't hold Liberals 'hostage' over seniors' benefits: cabinet minister
Liberal cabinet minister Steven Guilbeault says the Liberals will not be 'held hostage' by the Bloc Quebecois' demand to expand Old Age Security to more seniors.
Police identify Toronto victim of alleged serial killer
Toronto police have identified the woman who was allegedly killed by a suspected serial killer earlier this month.
Missing father, kids spotted in New Zealand wilderness 3 years after disappearance: police
A New Zealand man who disappeared with his three children in 2021 was spotted on a farm along the country's northwest coast, police say.
No jail time for man who fatally stabbed senior in Vancouver
A man who stabbed a senior to death in Vancouver's Biltmore Hotel building in 2020 has been given a conditional sentence for the killing, meaning he will not serve any jail time if he remains on good behaviour in the community.
Job growth numbers 'good news' in Canada but there are concerns, according to an economist
An economist says the latest job growth numbers in Canada are 'good news,' but he has concerns following Statistic Canada's report.
EXCLUSIVE: 'We were privileged to be friends with our sister': Family mourns murdered N.S. woman
More than a month after the murder of Nova Scotia woman Esther Jones, her family continues to grapple with the loss.
Hot-air balloon strikes and collapses radio tower in Albuquerque during festival
A hot-air balloon struck and collapsed a radio tower Friday in Albuquerque, New Mexico, during the city's famous festival -- the second time in 20 years that a balloon has come into contact with the tower.
B.C. billionaire posts third large sign criticizing NDP ahead of the election
British Columbia billionaire Chip Wilson has put up yet another billboard message to voters, his third post outside his multimillion-dollar mansion in NDP Leader David Eby's own riding.
Longueuil woman charged after 10-year-old boy scalded with boiling water
A woman from Montreal's South Shore appeared in court on Friday on charges of aggravated assault after allegedly scalding a 10-year-old boy with boiling water more than one week ago.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Leading Sask. provincial parties share plans to address homelessness crisis
The leaders of Saskatchewan’s two major political parties are sharing their plans to tackle the growing homelessness crisis.
-
Saskatchewan NDP releases $3.65 billion campaign platform
The Saskatchewan New Democratic Party laid out its platform on Friday, ahead of the Oct. 28 provincial election.
-
Sask. woman develops app to help people lend and borrow personal items
A Prince Albert woman has developed an app that allows people to lend and borrow items from each other.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeggers arrested after images surface of cats being tortured, killed online
Two Winnipeggers have been arrested after images and videos were posted online of animals being tortured and killed.
-
Former Winnipeg teacher charged with voyeurism, child pornography offences after videos filmed in change room seized
A 37-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple offences after videos filmed in a public pool change room were seized by police.
-
'Big difference': Thanksgiving staple seeing major price drop at the grocery store before holiday
Thanksgiving shoppers will have something to be thankful for this year.
Edmonton
-
'Nobody deserves that': Mother wants answers after son's body found in police impound lot
A week ago today, Lita Pawliw was on the receiving end of a phone call no mother ever wants to get.
-
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi takes 'necessary' legal action against 3 people
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi is taking legal action against three people he alleges spread inflammatory and libelous allegations about him.
-
2nd Edmonton daycare closed after failing to meet licencing requirements
For the second day in a row, the province announced on Friday the closure of a daycare in Edmonton.
Calgary
-
Calgary Public Library locations closing due to cybersecurity breach
Calgary Public Library (CPL) locations will be closing early on Friday following a cyber attack.
-
Calgary police identify victim of deadly shooting
Calgary police have released the identity of a man shot to death in the community of Forest Lawn on Thursday.
-
'So much excitement': Aurora borealis light show amazes Lethbridge photographers
Local photographers were amazed by the aurora borealis display in the night sky over Lethbridge on Thursday night.
Lethbridge
-
'So much excitement': Aurora borealis light show amazes Lethbridge photographers
Local photographers were amazed by the aurora borealis display in the night sky over Lethbridge on Thursday night.
-
Lethbridge home prices among the fastest rising in Alberta
Lethbridge- The latest monthly report from the Alberta Real Estate Association shows Lethbridge has seen one of the biggest year over year increases in home prices.
-
'Come together': How to cut down Thanksgiving dinner costs
The Interfaith Food Bank is busy preparing Thanksgiving bundles and has some tips for anyone hoping to cut down on their holiday dinner costs.
Toronto
-
Toronto mother acquitted in death of disabled daughter launches $10.5-million lawsuit against police, city
Cindy Ali, the Toronto mother who was acquitted in the 2011 death of her 16-year-old daughter Cynara after serving more than four years in prison, is suing Toronto police and the city for more than $10 million.
-
Pedestrian in hospital after truck crashes through fence in Whitby, lands in swimming pool
A pedestrian is in hospital with serious injuries after a driver struck them with their pickup truck before careening into a residential fence and ending up in a backyard swimming pool.
-
Suspect threw coffee at woman’s vehicle then shot at her windshield: police
Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly threw a coffee at a woman’s vehicle and then shot at her windshield following some sort of dispute that began at a Tim Hortons in Pickering on Friday morning.
Ottawa
-
Temporary LaSalle Causeway bridge to close Tuesday to create access for marine traffic in Kingston, Ont.
The temporary LaSalle Causeway bridge in Kingston, Ont. will be fully closed on Tuesday to create temporary access for marine traffic, according to Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC).
-
$90K worth of jewelry stolen from Manotick store, owner says
A Manotick business has been left stunned as thieves made off with $90,000 worth of jewelry.
-
Ottawa police investigating suspicious incident targeting children in Orleans
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved in an alleged "possible" attempt to abduct a group of children in the Orleans area last weekend.
Montreal
-
Two men aged 18 and 20 arrested after deadly fire in Old Montreal
Montreal police have arrested two young adults in connection with the deadly fire in Old Montreal last week that killed a mother and her young daughter.
-
Longueuil woman charged after 10-year-old boy scalded with boiling water
A woman from Montreal's South Shore appeared in court on Friday on charges of aggravated assault after allegedly scalding a 10-year-old boy with boiling water more than one week ago.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Sweater weather in full force for Thanksgiving weekend in Montreal
Sweater weather will be in full force for Montrealers this Thanksgiving, as October showers are forecasted to begin at around 10 p.m. Friday evening kick the long weekend off.
Vancouver
-
'Where's the accountability?' Sister of Myles Gray slams investigation process after officers cleared in his death
More than nine years after her brother was killed during an arrest by Vancouver police officers, Melissa Gray is losing hope that her family will get justice, after the officers involved have once again avoided discipline.
-
Truck strikes overpass on Highway 1 in Abbotsford
For the 24th time this year, according to provincial records, a vehicle has struck an overpass in British Columbia.
-
Drunk driver slowly drives into pedestrian, arrested for assault with a weapon: RCMP
A drunken man who slowly and deliberately ran into a pedestrian before fleeing the scene is facing a 90-day driving ban and potential criminal charges, Mounties on Vancouver Island say.
Vancouver Island
-
Rustad stands by B.C. Conservative candidates under fire, says voters can judge them
B.C. Conservatives Leader John Rustad says it will be up to voters to judge his party's candidates as he stood by a pair whose remarks on Indigenous and Muslim people drew condemnation from election rivals and other critics.
-
Vancouver Island homicide investigators search home, business after 'targeted' killing
Homicide investigators have searched a home and a business in connection with a fatal assault earlier this week on northern Vancouver Island.
-
Great white shark washes up on B.C. shore
In a rare occurrence, a bona fide great white shark washed up on a B.C. beach Thursday.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
London
-
Striking Western workers vote in favour of new agreement, campus roadways reopened
Striking union workers at Western University have voted in favour of their new contract.
-
'Violent home invasion-style robbery' being investigated by London police
Around 3:45 a.m. on Thursday, police said two men forced their way into a home in the area of Ashley Crescent and Ashley Place where the homeowner woke up to the commotion.
-
Driver fails to stop for school bus, student struck by passing vehicle
Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 63-year-old driver from Toronto for failing to stop for a school bus after a student was struck by a passing vehicle while boarding a bus Friday morning in West Grey Township.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest kicks off
Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest has officially begun! Here's what happened during Friday's big Bavarian celebration at Willkommen Platz.
-
WRDSB parents, teachers’ union frustrated with class reorganization and support staffing
Five weeks into the new school year and parents of children in the Waterloo Region District School Board are already raising concerns about classroom shuffling and a supposed lack of support staff.
-
Kitchener, Ont. native Steven Lorentz scores first goal for Leafs
Kitchener, Ont. native Steven Lorentz scored his first goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Two Ontario sisters fly to Newfoundland after mother loses $20K to romance scam
Two sisters from Ontario travelled to Newfoundland to spend time with their mom after they learned she lost $20,000 to a romance scam.
-
Ontario man 'devastated' he owes $18,000 after 2 loans were fraudulently taken in his name
An Ontario man said he feels 'devastated' after learning his identity was stolen to take out two fraudulent loans under his name.
-
Friends help Sudbury man find a home after living in an encampment
Glenn Thompson packs his E-bike to make the short trip back to the room he’s renting. Just a few short weeks ago, he was living in a tent.
Atlantic
-
EXCLUSIVE: 'We were privileged to be friends with our sister': Family mourns murdered N.S. woman
More than a month after the murder of Nova Scotia woman Esther Jones, her family continues to grapple with the loss.
-
Thanksgiving weekend both wet and windy for the Maritimes
It's not the most auspicious Thanksgiving weather for the Maritimes as a series of low pressure systems and weather fronts move through the region bringing inclement weather.
-
Homeless Halifax mayoral candidate pushes for voting access for those without permanent addresses
One of Halifax’s 16 mayoral candidates, Andrew Goodsell, is pushing for voting access for people experiencing homelessness, like him.
N.L.
-
'Crack houses' across rural Newfoundland? RCMP has no reports supporting MP's claim
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
-
Self-identifying Indigenous group got $74M in federal cash, Inuit leader wants change
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.