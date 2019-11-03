

Kayleen Sawatzky, CTV News Regina





REGINA -- Hundreds gathered for a service remembering a paramedic that lost his life in a crash near Beauval on October 25.

Family, friends and uniformed personnel gathered at the Living Hope Alliance Church on Sunday afternoon to pay their respects to Leigh Schroeder. He was remembered as a calm and comforting figure that spent his life supporting others.

Schroeder’s older brother Ryan Schroeder delivered his eulogy in letter form, speaking directly to Leigh.

"I never heard you say it but I think you had it figured out from an early age that the life you chose to lead wasn't with you at the focal point. You were preparing yourself for a life serving others,” Ryan said.

Representatives from the Saskatchewan Health Authority and paramedic services paid tributes at the memorial due to Schroeder’s service to his community.

Gwendolyn Schroeder, Leigh’s mother, said she is grateful for this new community that held her family up throughout this tragedy.

"We have been invited to be a part of the family as we grieve. We are honored, albeit with sadness, to become a part of this community,” Gwendolyn said during the service.

Schroeder was responding to an emergency in his ambulance, when icy conditions caused a crash with a pickup truck. He was 28-years-old and is survived by his parents and two older brothers.