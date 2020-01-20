REGINA -- A couple from Abernethy, Sask. are facing a number of charges including assaulting peace officers following an incident on Jan. 19.

At 3 a.m. For Qu’Appelle RCMP responded to a domestic disturbance call in the town of Abernethy. Officer witnessed a couple, and the 20 year-old woman has minor injuries on her face.

When officers tried to arrest the man, 25, they both became aggressive and began assaulting both officers.

A Taser was used on the woman but was ineffective and she was unharmed. The man attempted to grab the Taser from the officer. The members called for backup and the couple was taken into custody.

One of the officers was examine at the hospital in Fort Qu’Appelle.

The woman is charged with domestic assault, two counts of assaulting a peace officer, forcible confinement, uttering threats and resisting arrest. The man is charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer, resisting arrest, attempting to disarm a police officer and forcible confinement.

The couple appeared in court on Monday morning.