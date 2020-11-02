REGINA -- Voters can now head to the polls to cast their ballots to elect the next mayor and city council.

Advance polls begin Monday and will be open until Wednesday. Any eligible voter can vote at any advanced poll location.

Here is where you can vote:

City Hall, 2476 Victoria Ave, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

City Hall Drive Thru, located on Smith Street, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Northgate Mall, 489 Albert St., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Wednesday.

North West Leisure Centre, 1127 Arnason St, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

South Leisure Centre, 170 Sunset Dr, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Victoria Square Mall, 2223 E Victoria Ave, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Wednesday.

City officials are encouraging people to take advantage of the three days of early voting.

Voters can still submit applications for mail-in ballots until Nov. 9. However, the city has encouraged people to apply before Oct. 30 to allow adequate time for the ballots to be delivered.

Ballots must be received at the elections office before 8 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted. The ballots can be mailed or dropped off at the Elections Regina office, located at 100 – 637 Solomon Cres. They can also be dropped off at the city hall dropbox.

The election is on Nov. 9.