After a long history of entertainment, the Pump Roadhouse has been reduced to rubble.

The demolition will make way for a new Mosque at the corner of Victoria Ave. and Park St.

The popular bar closed for good in November after 46 years in business.

“My memories of The Pump are really very sweet,” former patron Colleen Selinger said. “I met my partner here in 2005 and we danced here almost every Saturday night for almost 10 years.”

The owners of The Pump have since moved on to open Ballers Rec. Room.