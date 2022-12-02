Agribition looks to inspire the next generation
For the first time in two years, the Canadian Western Agribition was able to dedicate an educational space for children to learn about the agriculture industry.
Ag Pavilion featured exhibitions from all aspects of the agriculture industry including mining, producing, and grain.
Director of the Canadian Western Agribition, Ali Pike said it is important for children to understand how food ends up at the grocery store.
“We really need to make sure those kids growing up know where their food comes from, where all of the commodities and how we treat our animals and how those animals are brought up through their lifecycle,” she explained.
Sherri Grant is running the pasture to plate exhibit, emphasizing the importance of the process of having livestock on the farm.
“It is really incredible to start understanding where your food is coming from and how it actually gets to the store,” Grant said.
It has been a few years since Agribition has allowed elementary school students on its grounds.
Marc Yakichuk teaches a Grade 5 class from St. Theresa’s Catholic School in Regina has taken full advantage of the Ag Pavilion learning about the agriculture industry.
He said this is one of the first times since the pandemic he has been able to take his class on a field trip.
“It has been a learning experience for these kids because some of these kids have never been to Agribition in their lives,” Yakichuk said. “This is the first time they have actually gone outside to see some new things.”
Pike said it is important for the students to learn at Agribition, especially at a young age.
“They are just sponges taking everything in, and there is no limit to what they can learn and we want to tap into that as soon as we can,” she said.
Yakichuk is glad that his class was able to learn about one of the largest industries in the province.
“It is important for the students to be exposed to it because they are going to be involved in it one way or another,” he said.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Veteran, former Paralympian, says she was offered assisted dying by Veterans Affairs employee
A veteran and former Paralympian told a parliamentary committee that a caseworker from the Veterans Affairs Canada offered her medical assistance in dying, a week after the Veterans Affairs Minister confirmed that at least four veterans were offered the same thing.
'A Christmas Story': The tale behind the famed house for sale
Located in Cleveland, Ohio, the house featured in the holiday film 'A Christmas Story' is up for sale. Leg lamp and all.
Passenger killed when big wave hits Antarctic cruise ship
A U.S. woman was killed and four other passengers injured when a massive wave struck the Viking Polaris cruise ship while it was sailing toward the port of Ushuaia in southern Argentina on an Antarctic cruise, authorities said.
Canada-Palestine MP group to 'review' after accused 'Holocaust denier' attended event
A spokesman for the chair of an all-party parliamentary group says it is "carefully" reviewing how it handles events with outside events after a newspaper publisher accused of holding antisemitic views took part in a recent gathering.
Prince William, like his father, prioritizes the environment
Prince William capped a three-day visit to Boston by meeting with President Joe Biden to share his vision for safeguarding the environment before attending a gala event Friday evening where he sounded an optimistic tone about solving the world's environmental problems through "hope, optimism and urgency."
How Team Canada's soccer players, coach did at the World Cup
With Canada’s World Cup run over, CTVNews.ca reviews the performances of the players involved throughout the tournament as well as coach John Herdman.
Shooting survivor objects to firearm coalition's 'disrespectful' sales promotion
A mass shooting survivor and spokeswoman for gun-control group PolySeSouvient says it is 'incredibly disrespectful' for firearm rights advocates to invoke the group's name in a merchandise sale discount code.
BoC expected to end year off with one more rate increase, likely to pause hikes soon
The Bank of Canada is expected to conclude a historic year marked by high inflation and aggressive monetary policy tightening with one more interest rate hike on Wednesday.
Musk says Twitter has suspended rapper Ye over swastika post
Twitter has suspended rapper Ye after he tweeted a picture of a swastika merged with the Star of David.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police seek 'persons of interest' in fatal shooting
A man died Thursday morning in Saskatoon following a shooting, according to police.
-
Saskatoon Tribal Council opens new emergency shelter: "it's a calmer atmosphere"
The Saskatoon Tribal Council's Fairhaven Wellness Centre opens its doors and is nearly at capacity.
-
'We're going after the offenders': Sask. to suspend welfare benefits for 'serious' offenders with warrants
The Government of Saskatchewan has introduced legislation to suspend social assistance benefits to prolific violent offenders with active warrants, and to use information from the Ministry of Social Services to find those evading the law.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg's alleged serial killer 'absolutely' maintains his innocence, lawyer says
The lawyer representing a Winnipeg man accused of killing four Indigenous women says his client 'absolutely' maintains his innocence and intends to plead not guilty.
-
'We miss you': Search party combs Steinbach streets for missing man
Dozens of people gathered Friday morning in Steinbach to search for a man missing more than a week.
-
'We wish we didn't have to do it': School bus routes being cancelled due to lack of drivers
School divisions in and around Winnipeg are dealing with a lack of bus drivers, which is leading to some routes being cancelled.
Calgary
-
AHS halts respite care at Rotary Flames House to address Alberta Children's Hospital struggle
Respite admissions at Rotary Flames House in Calgary will be paused and staff redeployed to help with the ongoing struggle at Alberta Children's Hospital.
-
Alberta premier touts sovereignty act's economic benefits, talks potential uses
Alberta’s premier is doubling down on claims her sovereignty act will boost the province’s fortunes – and she already knows how she might use the bill.
-
Red Deer man charged in deadly Deerfoot crash that closed road Friday morning
A Red Deer man has been charged in a deadly head-on crash on Deerfoot Trail on Friday.
Edmonton
-
Victim of suspicious death at encampment identified
The cause of a suspicious death at an Edmonton encampment this week is being withheld for 'investigative reasons,' the city's police service said on Friday.
-
This group of friends dressed up as grannies and sat behind the Oilers bench
It was grannies' night behind the Edmonton Oilers bench at Rogers Place last Monday night. A group of friends from Whitecourt, Alta., attended the game against the Florida Panthers in grannies costumes and stayed in character all night.
-
Terwillegar Drive Expansion at risk in budget deliberations: councillor
A south Edmonton councillor says the ongoing Terwillegar Drive Expansion is at risk as local politicians look for ways to save money during tight budget deliberations.
Toronto
-
Students walk out of Toronto school amid 'constant chaos,' violence
Students walked out of a Toronto high school they say has become the site of 'constant chaos' in which students detail deplorable conditions, teachers say it’s violent and parents are demanding action from the school board.
-
Construction worker unaccounted for after industrial accident in Mississauga
Peel police say one construction worker is unaccounted for after an industrial accident in Mississauga on Friday afternoon.
-
'Beat the odds': Group of 26 coworkers win big in Ontario lottery
A group of 26 coworkers from across Ontario have won big.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police report 'surge' in vehicle thefts from malls, grocery stores and recreation centre parking lots
Ottawa police are urging motorists to be vigilant while parking at shopping malls, grocery stores, and recreation and sporting venues this holiday season, following an increase in daylight vehicle thefts.
-
Arnprior hospital offering staff education upgrades to retain workforce
At a time when there is a critical shortage of nurses in Ontario, the Arnprior Regional Hospital is taking a different approach to retain their staff.
-
Levels of respiratory viruses circulating in Ottawa 'remain high', Ottawa Public Health warns
In its weekly "Respiratory Virus Snapshot, OPH says the wastewater viral signals show "moderate" levels of RSV and COVID-19, while the influenza levels are "high".
Vancouver
-
Suspect arrested and charged in B.C. teen's death nearly 1 year after her body was found
Nearly one year after the body of a missing Delta teenager was found, police say a suspect is facing charges related to her death.
-
Early earthquake notification system passes the test in Tofino, national system set for 2024
A team of researchers on Vancouver Island had a big breakthrough after a smaller earthquake struck near the coast of Tofino last Friday.
-
369 in hospital with COVID-19 in belated B.C. weekly update
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control reported 369 people in hospital with COVID-19 in the province on Friday, up roughly 12 per cent from the previous week.
Montreal
-
Quebec judge rules police security plan to blame for fatal 2012 election night shooting
A Quebec judge has ordered Quebec provincial police and the Montreal police service to pay more than $290,000 in damages to four victims of the 2012 election night Metropolis shooting. Superior Court Justice Philippe Belanger laid the blame at the feet of the two police forces whose security plan had a 'major flaw' that a gunman took advantage of when he stormed the back of the building on Sept. 4, 2012.
-
Large fire engulfs Mont Gabriel Hotel in Laurentians; multiple fire departments respond
Firefighters from several municipalities were called to the scene of a large fire Friday at the Mont-Gabriel Hotel in Sainte-Adele, Que.
-
Quebec human rights commission forced to close nearly 200 cases after Mike Ward decision
Quebec's human rights commission was forced to close 194 discrimination complaints following the Supreme Court of Canada's Mike Ward decision, commission leaders revealed Friday while presenting their activity report for the year 2021-2022.
Vancouver Island
-
Shooting threat prompts evacuation, heavy police response at University of Victoria
For the second time this week, a threat of a shooting found written in a women's bathroom has forced the evacuation of a Victoria-area school. Saanich and Oak Bay police descended on the University of Victoria campus Friday morning after a message was found written in a women's bathroom in the school's Cornett Building.
-
BC Ferries vessel drops anchor midway through sailing
BC Ferries says one of its largest vessels stalled midway between Vancouver Island and the B.C. mainland Friday afternoon due to a mechanical issue.
-
Heavy, wet snow and high winds forecast for Vancouver Island
Heavy snowfalls and high winds are once again in the forecast for much of Vancouver Island as Environment Canada issued a new round of weather warnings Friday. The weather office says up to 15 centimetres of wet snow could accumulate on much of the island.
Atlantic
-
Two arrested after Fredericton-area shooting prompts emergency alert in N.B.
Two people are in custody after a shooting in the Fredericton area left two people injured and prompted police to issue an emergency alert in New Brunswick.
-
Moncton’s business community on preventing homelessness: ‘We have to start today’
Four organizations representing Greater Moncton’s business community held a press conference Friday calling for urgent action in regards to downtown safety and the homelessness situation.
-
Two charged, 122 tickets issued in connection with rowdy Dalhousie homecoming party
Two people are facing charges in connection with an unsanctioned Dalhousie University homecoming party that saw fires set, fireworks shot off and a person stabbed, in Halifax two months ago.
Northern Ontario
-
Two plead guilty to manslaughter in Sudbury arson that killed three people
On Friday afternoon at the Sudbury Courthouse, two men pled guilty in an arson case that killed three people in a townhouse on Bruce Avenue in April 2021.
-
Timmins, Ont., doctor faces more sex assault charges as five more people come forward
A Timmins doctor charged with sexual assault in July is facing several more charges after five more people came forward, police said Friday.
-
Malfunctioning automatic doors caused worker's death at northern Ont. mine
A Toronto-based mining company has been fined $300,000 for a workplace fatality that took place last year at Hemlo Mine near Marathon, Ont.
Kitchener
-
Body found inside burning construction trailer in Kitchener
Kitchener firefighters were called to put out flames at a construction trailer early Friday morning, and inside, they found a body.
-
Former Woodstock, Ont. doctor facing additional child porn charges
Woodstock police say new child porn charges have been laid against a former doctor.
-
Driver injured in crash with ION train in Uptown Waterloo
One person was taken to hospital after a car collided with an LRT train Friday afternoon in Uptown Waterloo.