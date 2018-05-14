

CTV Regina





Provincial parks will open for the camping season this Thursday.

The province says an alcohol ban will be in effect at all provincial parks on the Victoria Day Weekend from Thursday to Monday. The ban applies to all campgrounds and picnic areas.

“Camping is a summertime staple here in Saskatchewan,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Gene Makowksy said in a news release. “This weekend marks the start of a new and exciting season for our park guests. With a variety of programs and events taking place this year, there will be lots of fun activities to keep our visitors busy. Whether you’re a family heading back to your favourite park, or an adventure-seeker looking to explore a new place, each park has a unique experience to offer.”

Campers are being reminded to keep fires small and attended at all times due to dry conditions throughout the province. Some parks may have fire bans in place.

More information on fire bans and campsites can be found at saskparks.com.