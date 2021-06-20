REGINA -- All public health restrictions – including the mask mandate and gathering limits – will be lifted in Saskatchewan on July 11.

The government made the announcement Sunday as 70 per cent of people age 18 and older have their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 69 per cent of all residents 12 and older have their first shot.

The province said it will lift the mask mandate and restrictions on gathering limits three weeks after 70 per cent of people age 12 and older have received their first dose

In a video posted on Twitter, Premier Scott Moe said the province will hit the final threshold in the next few days.

Because so many have done their part by rolling up their sleeves & sticking it to COVID, we are able to share some great news.



On July 11, all public health orders will be lifted, including mandatory masking & gathering size limits.



Let’s all enjoy a great Saskatchewan summer! pic.twitter.com/1Fi6vUmajx — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) June 20, 2021

The government previously said that while masks will no longer be required under the public health order, people may still wear masks based on their own comfort level and requirements may be in effect in workplaces and at the discretion of business owners.

Saskatchewan began Step 2 of its reopen plan Sunday and will start Step 3 on July 11.