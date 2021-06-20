REGINA -- Saskatchewan began the second phase of its reopening plan Sunday as certain public health measures loosened across the province.

Step 2, which was triggered when 70 per cent of people age 30 and older got their first dose, will see capacity limits in stores lifted and restaurants will no longer have a limit on the number of people allowed to sit together at a table. All tables must still be two metres apart or have a divider between them.

Fifteen people will now be allowed at private indoor gatherings. There will be a 150 person limit at public and private outdoor gatherings.

Capacity at event facilities, casinos, bingo halls, theatres, art galleries, libraries and recreational facilities will be capped at 150 people but physical distancing must be maintained.

Long-term care and personal care home residents will be allowed to have four visitors indoors and nine outdoors.

All restrictions on youth and adult sports will be lifted. Dance recitals and competitions will be able to resume for all ages. Indoor sport competitions will be able to restart and tournaments will be allowed, however teams will not be able to travel between provinces to play.

STEP 3 TO START JULY 11

Step 3 of Saskatchewan’s reopening plan will go ahead on July 11 after the province hit its vaccination target Saturday.

Seventy per cent of people age 18 and over have now received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Step 3 will see all remaining public health restrictions lifted, except for limits on gathering sizes and the mask mandate.

The province said it will lift the mask mandate and restrictions on gathering limits three weeks after 70 per cent of people age 12 and older have received their first dose.