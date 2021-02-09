REGINA -- Linebacker Solomon Elimimian announced he is retiring from professional football, in an editorial written for TSN.

The 34-year-old, 10-year CFL veteran spent the 2019 season with the Roughriders, after playing his first nine years in B.C.

Elimimian finishes his decade long career with 833 tackles, 33 sacks, eight interceptions and nine forced fumbles, in 133 total games.

“While I will always be a BC Lion, my one year in Saskatchewan under GM Jeremy O’Day and head coach Craig Dickenson allowed me to experience the CFL's most distinct culture. I’m forever grateful for the opportunity they granted me upon leaving B.C.,” Elimimian said, in the TSN article.

The four-time CFL all-star said he will continue representing players as the head of the CFL Players Association.

Elimimian was also the 2010 CFL Rookie of the Year, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and the only defensive player ever named the league’s Most Outstanding Player.

With files from TSN