Saskatchewan does not plan on banning plastic shopping bags after a ban was implemented this week in Montreal.

The City of Regina says it acknowledges the impact plastic bags can have on landfills, but still believes convenience trumps environmental concerns. It says the focus is more on promoting reusable bags.

“The City of Regina isn't currently looking at banning them,” Janet Aird, the city’s waste diversion services manager, said. “We're focused more on getting the residents to use reusable bags in place of the plastic bags.”

The Saskatchewan government also says it has no plan to ban plastic bags.

“The Ministry of Environment is aware of the recent ban in Montreal as well as some other jurisdictions considering this, but it hasn't been considered at the provincial level in Saskatchewan,” environment ministry spokesperson Darby Semeniuk said.

Banning plastic shopping bags has been touted as positive for the environment, consumers and local businesses. A ban implemented Monday in Montreal covers the distribution of lightweight plastic bags with a thickness of less than 50 microns as well as biodegradable bags, which contain an additive that causes them to decompose in heat and light. There is an exception for thin bags that are used in grocery stores to transport fruit and vegetables to the cash register or to wrap up meat.

In Victoria, B.C., a bylaw banning plastic bags is expected to go into effect in July, with enforcement beginning in 2019.