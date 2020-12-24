REGINA -- Regina police are asking the public for information after shots were fired at a home early Wednesday morning.

In a news release, the Regina Police Service said officers were called to a home in the 4100 block of Green Rose Cres. on Wednesday afternoon. It was believed that the home had been damaged by gunshots.

Police said officers confirmed there were bullet holes in the houses extertior. They were able to determine the shots were likely fired around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Anyone will details about this incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.