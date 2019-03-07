

CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment is reminding anglers to remove their ice fishing shacks.

All shelters south of Highway 16 must be removed by March 15. Shacks north of Highway 16 have a deadline of March 31 to be removed.

The province says any shacks not taken off the ice will be confiscated and the owner will face fines.

The government is also reminding anglers heading out on the ice to be cautious as warm weather can cause dangerous conditions.