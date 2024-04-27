Annual model train showcase rolls into Regina

Regina’s annual model train showcase rolled into town this weekend at the Caledonian Curling Club.

Railfest features over 25,000 square feet of model train displays, layouts and vendors.

“It’s fun and it’s a good way for younger people to get involved but also for people that are my age. It’s not only fun but social aspect of it. You’re meeting with other people,” said Ian McIntosh, president of the Echo Valley Railroad Guild which organized the event.

The event truly saw a turnout of all ages, and some of those in attendance shared with CTV just what drew them to the show.

“I’m mostly looking forward to seeing all the new layouts that are here on display,” said 10 year old Bodhy Ruecker, who was back for the second year in a row.

“I think it’s the detail and some of them, they give so much detail on some of the trains and landscape design is perfection,” said 12 year old Oliver Quinney.

For train lovers young and old, the event had something for everyone and many in attendance expressed that they are already looking forward to next year’s Railfest.