    Regina police charge 3, seize drugs, ammunition after 'months long investigation'

    A Regina police vehicle can be seen in this file photo.
    Regina police say three people have been charged after they seized more than 1,100 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine along with suspected meth and ammunition following a “months long investigation.”

    At midnight on Wednesday members of Regina and Saskatoon police conducted a traffic stop on Highway 11 northwest of Regina where the vehicle in question attempted to evade officers by ramming multiple police vehicles, a news release said.

    Regina police said the vehicle was eventually stopped and two men and a woman were taken into custody.

    Two men, both 30, and a 24-year-old woman were all charged with possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking, Regina police said.

    One man was also charged with operating a conveyance dangerous to the public, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order and resisting arrest. Another man was charged with two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failing to comply with conditions of an undertaking, according to police.

    Police said after searching the vehicle they found 1,187 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine, 4.17 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, firearms ammunition, bear mace, a machete, scales and multiple cellphones.

    The three accused made their first court appearances on May 8, Regina police said.

