No injuries reported in Regina house fire

    No injuries were reported in a house fire Sunday evening east of Regina’s downtown.

    According to a post on X from Regina Fire, crews were called to the 2000 block of Wallace Street around 7:30 p.m.

    Crews arrived to find “heavy smoke and fire conditions.”

    “Fire controlled by crews while completing searches,” the post said.

    The fire remains under investigation.

