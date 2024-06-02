Aviation enthusiasts flood Regina Flying Club for annual open house

It was all things aviation at the Regina Flying Club’s annual open house over the weekend.

The club held its event at the Regina International Airport on Sunday.

It was a chance for flying enthusiasts to learn about planes and to talk to aviation experts about a potential career in the industry.

During the open house, the club also launched its Stratus Flight Academy.

"Recognizing and broadening the awareness of training capabilities here and that we are a recognized educational institution,” general manager James Topinka told CTV News.

“As the Stratus Flight Academy, we are hoping that will bring more awareness and capture the imaginations of people wanting to begin their aviation journey.”

Every year, there are over 100 students enrolled in some form of training at the club, according to Topinka.

Around 30 to 40 pilots will receive their licences to begin flying.

“Fewer of that of commercial pilots that have achieved that level of training to be able and go their living and work as a pilot,” Topinka added.