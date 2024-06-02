REGINA
Regina

    • Aviation enthusiasts flood Regina Flying Club for annual open house

    Aviation enthusiasts flooded Regina's International Airport for the Regina Flying Club's annual open house. (Angela Stewart/CTV News) Aviation enthusiasts flooded Regina's International Airport for the Regina Flying Club's annual open house. (Angela Stewart/CTV News)
    Share

    It was all things aviation at the Regina Flying Club’s annual open house over the weekend.

    The club held its event at the Regina International Airport on Sunday.

    It was a chance for flying enthusiasts to learn about planes and to talk to aviation experts about a potential career in the industry.

    During the open house, the club also launched its Stratus Flight Academy.

    "Recognizing and broadening the awareness of training capabilities here and that we are a recognized educational institution,” general manager James Topinka told CTV News.

    “As the Stratus Flight Academy, we are hoping that will bring more awareness and capture the imaginations of people wanting to begin their aviation journey.”

    Every year, there are over 100 students enrolled in some form of training at the club, according to Topinka.

    Around 30 to 40 pilots will receive their licences to begin flying.

    “Fewer of that of commercial pilots that have achieved that level of training to be able and go their living and work as a pilot,” Topinka added.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News