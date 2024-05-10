Sask. teachers set to vote on renewed sanctions mandate

Next week, teachers in Saskatchewan will vote on a renewed mandate that would implement sanctions beyond the current school year.

Following an overwhelming vote against the province’s proposed deal with the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF), the STF is now preparing for the possibility that stalled negotiation talks could continue into the next school year.

Saskatchewan teachers will vote on May 15 and 16 on giving the STF Executive Teachers’ Bargaining Committee the mandate to extend sanctions beyond June 30, 2024, which is when the current mandate expires.

“Teachers want to teach, not strike. We want to be in classrooms, not picket lines. We want to focus on the success of our students, not fight tooth and nail for the bare minimum needed to do our jobs. But this is about more than what we want," STF president Samantha Becotte said in a news release sent on Friday afternoon.

"This is about what’s right for Saskatchewan’s students, the sustainability of our profession and the future of publicly funded schools.”

Teachers in the province voted 95 per cent in favour of job action in October, 2023, which gave the STF Executive Teachers’ Bargaining Committee the authority to impose sanctions until June 30, 2024.

Results of the sanctions vote will be shared with STF members and the public after voting closes on May 16.

