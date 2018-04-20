

CTV Regina





Applications for permits are now open for those interested in becoming a cannabis wholesaler in Saskatchewan.

Those with a wholesale permit will be able to purchase cannabis from federally licensed producers and sell it to retailers in the province, but not to the general public.

Wholesalers must physically operate within the province. They will be required to meet criteria on storage, transportation, security and capacity to track inventory. There is also a “good character” criterion.

There is no limit to the number of wholesale permits that can be issued, unlike the number of retail permits, and there is no deadline to apply.

Applicants will be required to put down at $2,000 non-refundable application fee, and pay $3,000 for a a permit if granted.

The province says they received more than 1,500 applications for the 51 retail cannabis permits that will be issued in the province.

Gene Makowsky, the minister responsible for the SLGA said in a written release that the province will announce the successful retail permit applicants in the “weeks prior to federal legalization”.