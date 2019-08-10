

CTV Regina





Police in Regina are searching for a suspect after an incident involving bear spray on Friday.

Shortly after 7 p.m. police were called to the 1000 block of Aberdeen St. A white SUV with two occupants approached a man and sprayed him with bear spray. The victim did not need medical treatment.

The suspects were described as Indigenous men, thin builds and both wearing red hats.

Anyone who has information to assist police may contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.