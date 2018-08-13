

Sam Maciag, Special to CTVRegina.ca





When the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open comes to Regina this August, the best female golfers in the world will be competing for much more than one of the largest purses on the LPGA Tour. The biggest names in women’s golf will also be helping to raise money in support of Saskatchewan’s most vulnerable citizens.

From August 20-26, Wascana Country Club will welcome 93 of the top 100 players on the LPGA Tour. The event will mark the first time Saskatchewan has played host to a professional golf event of its caliber and magnitude. The 156-player field will also include some hometown flavor.

“We recently awarded an exemption to Anna Young a Saskatchewan-born touring player,” said Ryan Paul, Tournament Director for the CP Women’s Open “She’s currently competing on the Symetra Tour, the LPGA’s development circuit, and thrilled to be competing for her National Open in her home province. I know a lot of Saskatchewanians will come out in droves to support and follow Anna when tournament-week rolls around.”

Young, from Saskatoon, picked up her second professional victory in June on the U.S. based Women’s All Pro Tour. The 24-year-old is also a five-time Saskatchewan Women’s Amateur Champion.

Young won’t be the only Canadian with a large gallery following her every shot. No golfer in the field will garner as much attention as golf superstar and CP Ambassador, Brooke Henderson.

Henderson, a six-time LPGA Tour winner, will aim to be the first Canadian since Jocelyne Bourassa in 1973 to capture Canada’s national women’s golf championship. The 20-year-old made her first-ever trek to Regina in June to meet with media and preview Wascana.

In addition to Henderson, defending champion Sung Hyun-Park from South Korea, Americans Michelle Wie and Lexi Thompson, and three-time champion Lydia Ko from New Zealand will also be competing in Regina.

At last count, Paul says 27 countries will be represented.

In terms of other Canadian talent, as many as 16 players are expected, including Olympic team member Alena Sharp, Brittany Marchand of Ontario, Quebec’s A.C. Tanguay, Maude-Aimeé LeBlanc and Henderson’s fellow CP ambassador Lorie Kane.

The big draw for these women is not just the lure of winning a national open or the prize money. The warm hospitality of the city and the tournament’s charity component are also integral.

CP is once again making a significant contribution to the host community through its community investment program, CP Has Heart. This year, funds raised will support a dedicated pediatric cardiology space and specialized equipment in the Pediatric Outpatients Clinic at the new Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon. Now, through the conclusion of the tournament, CP will match all donations made at pattisonchildrenshasheart.ca with the goal of raising over $1.5 million. In the four years of CP’s title sponsorship of the CP Women’s Open, $6.5 million has been raised to support children’s heart health in communities across Canada.

CP Birdies for Heart has also returned for 2018 where for every birdie made by a LPGA player on the par-5 No.7 hole during tournament play, CP will donate $5,000. To date, CP Birdies for Heart has raised over $1.7 million for pediatric care & research.

The CP Women’s Open is a must-attend event for golf fans, but it is much more than just 72 holes of world-class golf. Tournament week is chocked-full of fun activities for the entire family – whether you’re a passionate golfer or are new to the sport.

“Our tournament partners put a lot of effort into putting fan-friendly activities in our spectator village,” noted Paul. “We’ll have food trucks, contests, giveaways and so much more. I encourage everyone to come out because it’s going to be a lot fun.”

Tickets start at $15 for the Monday to Wednesday practice rounds and at $45 for competition days. You can also buy weeklong passes and upgraded experiences. To find out more, head to the CP Women's Open website.