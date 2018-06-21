

The province is urging consumers to beware of door-to-door driveway repair scams.

According to the Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority, there are several red flags to watch out for if a sales person comes to your door. If the price sounds too good to be true, it probably is. If the sales person pressures you to “act now or lose out on a limited time offer”, it is probably a scam. And if the sales person is looking for a substantial down payment before providing any services, consumers should beware.

Consumers should also always ask to see a seller’s direct seller licence.

