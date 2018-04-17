

CTV Regina





Former Saskatchewan Party MLA Bill Boyd has been fined $35,000 after he pleaded guilty to environmental charges.

In February Boyd pleaded guilty to one charge under the Environmental Management and Protection Act and one charge under the Wildlife Habitat Protection Act. The charges stemmed from work done on a piece of property Boyd owns near Eston, Sask.

Two other charges against the former MLA were dropped.

On Tuesday, Boyd was ordered to pay $28,000 in connection with the first charge and $7,000 in connection with the second charge.

In addition to the fines, Boyd must remediate the damage to the protected grasslands and shoreland in question.