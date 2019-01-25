

The Saskatchewan Building and Accessibility Standards Appeal Board is rehearing limited parts of an appeal by the city of Regina on Friday.

In November, a Court of Queen’s Bench decision said the site was safe and there were no issues with options presented by the board at a hearing in July.

In a decision issued after the hearing, the board gave Westgate Properties Ltd., the developer behind the project, three options — fills the hole, build the luxury condo tower or construct permanent shoring to protect the site from future safety issues.

A limited portion of the city’s appeal will be presented on Friday. While city representatives showed up to the meeting, no one from Westgate was in attendance. Westgate requested an adjournment, but the board decided to go ahead without them.

CTV’s Cole Davenport is at the meeting.