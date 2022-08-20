Both franchise quarterbacks exit game in Lions win over Saskatchewan

The B.C. Lions 28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night at Mosaic Stadium proved to be a costly one.

Lions starting quarterback Nathan Rourke left the game in the fourth quarter after suffering a foot injury.

The rookie pivot was sacked on the play by Riders defensive lineman Pete Robertson, his league leading eighth of the season. Rourke completed 22 of his 31 pass attempts for 375 yards, two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. Canadian pivot Michael O’Connor finished the game for B.C.

For the first time in his career, fans at Mosaic Stadium aired their frustrations with Riders quarterback Cody Fajardo, raining down ‘boos’ after he was sacked on a play in the final couple minutes of the first half. “The fans are a little restless and I don’t blame them,” said Riders head coach Craig Dickenson.

Fajardo was replaced by back-up Mason Fine who led a brilliant touchdown drive on the very next Saskatchewan possession.

The sophomore pivot completed a six yard pass to Justin McInnis on his first attempt, scrambled for 14 yards of his own on the second play, and finished the drive off with a six yard touchdown completion to McInnis.

“That’s what I’m upset about is that we couldn’t capitalize more in the second half. At first, you’re happy to get the opportunity. We just have to finish down in the red zone,” Fine said after the game.

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Mason Fine (8) throws against BC Lions during the fourth quarter of CFL football action against BC Lions in Regina on Friday, August 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

Dickenson said Fajardo’s lingering knee injury combined with tentative play led to the decision to sit him for the second half. Up until that point in the game, Fajardo had completed eight of 13 pass attempts for just 41 yards and two interceptions.

Fajardo was not made available to media after the game. His backup, Fine, praised Fajardo for being a supportive teammate and ‘like another coach’ which he said a lot of veterans in his position would not have done.

The question remains, who starts next week and going forward?

“That’s a big decision we have to make this week is what we’re going to do at that position. We still believe in Cody. We still believe in our team. We do have to find a way to play better and that means taking a look at every position and we have to make the right decision at every position,” Dickenson explained after Friday’s game, adding he’s comfortable going with Mason Fine or even third stringer Jake Dolegala.

“Yeah, I’m ready to go, I think as a backup quarterback that’s your job. We don’t know moving forward so, it’s just preparing as if you’re the starter,” said Fine.

The 25-year old North Texas grad finished the game completing 16 of his 26 pass attempts for 210 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Fine’s completion percentage was 61.5 percent.

“We’re a .500 team. We are what we are right now. We’ve got to get better. We’re running out of time.” Dickenson said.

The Roughriders have yet to sell out a game in the 2022 season. Paid attendance for Friday night’s affair was 28,442.

The Roughriders record now stands at 5-5.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders return to action on Friday, August 26th when they visit the B.C. Lions.