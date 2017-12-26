

A deep freeze across Saskatchewan didn’t stop shoppers from hitting the stores for some Boxing Day shopping.

Prices in stores across the province were slashed, giving people the chance to buy something new on a deep discount.

“Boxing Day is a fun day,” said John Vankoll, who manages a London Drugs in Regina. “Prior to Christmas, people come in looking for a gift for somebody else. (On) Boxing Day, they come in looking for themselves.”

Lots of items stood out to shoppers.

“KitchenAid was really big for us this year, and appliances,” Vankoll said. “The Google Home, because lots of people are using their smart phones a lot more.”

In Saskatoon, Nawshin Nawal headed out to shop for the new iPhone X.

“There’s pretty good deals,” Nawal said. “We’re pretty pumped, but the lineup is so long.”

The lineup was definitely long. Some waited more than two hours to pick up the latest Apple phone.

“I think it’s worth the wait,” said Nabgoeh Singh. “(The) iPhone 10 is pretty cool, so I want to buy it. That’s fine if I have to wait like half an hour or more.”

Vankoll has been working in retail for 14 years and is starting to see a shift in customer habits.

“Online ordering is actually increasing at an incredible rate,” he said. “Not only is it just on Boxing Day, but every day of the year. People are using their convenience aspect where they can be at home, order what they want, come to the store and pick it up, and go home.”

While lots of items are available online, there’s something about seeing it in person that makes keeps people coming out to stores.

“(Customers) have product-specific questions that the online can’t answer, so they come talk to one of our blue shirts who are trained and have a lot of product knowledge,” said Lawrence Eberle, manager of Saskatoon’s Eighth Street Best Buy.

While some sales are only one day long, many stores will offer discounts all week long for anyone who may have missed out on the busiest shopping day of the year.

Based on a report by CTV Regina's Gina Martin and CTV Saskatoon's Mark Villani