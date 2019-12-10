REGINA -- Police have charged a 12-year-old boy with arson after he allegedly lit paper towel on fire at the north Regina Walmart on Tuesday night.

Fire crews and EMS were called to a blaze at the Walmart on Rochdale Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. Police arrived on the scene shortly after, they said in a news release.

Heavy smoke was visible through the front doors as crews fought the fire. Witness video shows flames in the paper towel section of the store.

The Walmart was evacuated safely and no one was injured.

Police say they began a criminal investigation into the fire and say they were able to see security footage from inside the store.

According to police, a suspect was found by police, arrested and charged.

The 12-year-old boy cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. He will make his first court appearance on Thursday.

Police say merchandise inside the Walmart suffered "significant" damage from smoke and water.

The store was closed on Wednesday.