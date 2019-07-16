

CTV Regina





Brett Kissel will open for country superstar Garth Brooks when he hits the stage at Mosaic Stadium on Aug. 9.

The Alberta artist is a nominee for the Canadian Country Music Awards Entertainer of the Year.

New seats have been added to the Friday night show as well. They go on sale Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

Brooks was originally scheduled to come to Regina on Aug. 10. When that concert sold out in under an hour, a second concert was added on Aug. 9.

He will be the first country artist to play at Mosaic Stadium. Regina is the only Canadian stop on his stadium tour this summer.

In 2016, Brooks played six sold-out shows in Saskatoon.