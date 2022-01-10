Burst pipe floods Weyburn Humane Society

WEYBURN, SASK. -

Flooding caused by a burst pipe resulted in major disruptions at the Weyburn Humane Society over the weekend, forcing the evacuation of around two dozen cats and dogs.

“The water did come up over my boots and underneath all of the walls and it happened just with a water main break. It was just one small little pipe but it’s amazing how much water came out of that,” Colleen Morrice, the manager of the Weyburn Humane Society, said during an interview.

Staff and volunteers are still cleaning up the mess after the burst water pipe flooded the building. The area for cats took the brunt of the damage.

“So thankful to everybody that came so fast and all of the fosters, like most of the fosters I've never even heard their name before living here in Weyburn, but they were the first ones to step up and grab a cat, or a dog. I have dogs fostered in Lang, I have dogs fostered in Midale,” Morrice said.

Local contractors and other volunteers also stepped up with offers to help clean up the building.

“I originally saw it shared on Facebook and I saw it was quite a bit of water and damage and so I just knew they probably needed a good shop vac and stuff, so I grabbed my tools and came on down,” Logan Paxman, of LDP General Contracting, said.

The humane society won’t be accepting animals for a few days until things are cleaned up. Donations are needed to pay for repairs. This is the third water pipe break at the facility this winter.