Regina is well known for being flat but there's something new on the prairie landscape. Excavation work for the Regina Bypass Highway Project has created several massive craters. Now, buyers are being sought who want to make something from a hole in the ground.

Millions of tons of earth have been excavated from this field just outside Regina. It all went into highway overpass construction. The sides have since been pushed down and sloped to potentially make the property attractive to a buyer.

“We sell them fenced, regraded and top soiled and then it will be up to probably some entrepreneur as to what they see the best use for it,” said Garrett Doyle, Project Manager, Regina Bypass.

The initial thought had been to create a nature refuge out of the pit. However, according to wildlife experts, animals would likely shy away from it.

“Wildlife likes in general shallower areas with shoreline, cattails, so deep pits, perhaps a fishery biologist could examine it to see if it could work for fish rearing or something like that,” said Lorne Scott, Wildlife Expert.

Other pits of varying size could become available as the highway project is completed. There's also a massive area that was stripped for gravel. The government owns the site and says the land will eventually be reclaimed for other uses.

“We also will if necessary restore the topsoil and then usually we will look to sell the land as well.” Doug Wakabayashi, Ministry of Highways.

The first of the borrow pits will go on sale early in the New Year. It's not known what price they may bring.

With files from Wayne Mantyka.