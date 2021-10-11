Canadiens claim former Pats captain off waivers

Adam Brooks made his NHL debut with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, December 28, 2019. (Photo Courtesy: Toronto Maple Leafs/Twitter) Adam Brooks made his NHL debut with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, December 28, 2019. (Photo Courtesy: Toronto Maple Leafs/Twitter)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener